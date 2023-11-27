Sign up to never miss a drop
MSCHF Made Sneakers for Lana Rhoades & Her Mystery Baby

MSCHF seldom does things by the book. In fact, MSCHF doesn’t even consider the book whenever it drops a room-dividing product, such is its mischievous nature.

So when MSCHF revealed a three-piece sneaker capsule for retired pornstar, Lana Rhoades, and her baby, Milo, on November 27, it didn't come as too much of a surprise. Because, well, nothing is a surprise when it comes to MSCHF.

Rhoades, who retired from the adult film industry back in 2021, announced her pregnancy on Instagram in June that same before, before welcoming her son Milo in January 2022.

The 25-year-old, though, has remained tight-lipped about who the actual baby daddy is, despite ample internet whispers suggesting names like NBA’s Blake Griffin and YouTuber Mike Majlak.

While the rumor mill continues to churn out potential suitors for Rhoades' one-year-old, MSCHF enlisted the former film star and Milo to showcase their newest aptly-titled footwear release: the Super Baby Sneakers.

Arriving in three colorways, each chunky Super Baby Sneaker, which will retail at $250, is dressed with playful child-like decorations with “Super Baby” etched onto the heel.

Reminiscent of the swole sneakers of the early 2000s (and Heelys, for that), each shoe bears the name of a popular child’s name ​​Oscar (white), Ollie (white, blue, yellow), and Olivia (silver and pink).

The MSCHF Super Baby — which drops on December 5 exclusively via MSCHF Sneakers app — is just the latest in a string of eyebrow-raising sneaker releases from MSCHF in the last 12 months alone.

Take its Big Red Boots, for instance, which broke the internet when they stopmed their way onto everyon'e social feeds, or its Big Yellow Crocs. And who can forget MSCHF's extra sour Gobstomper sneakers, or those mad backwards shoes?

To be honest, everything MSCHF does can be considered crazy in one way or another. Whether that means enlisting Jimmy Fallon, Tyga, or, in this case, its first parent and child combo in Rhoades and her son to showcase a particular release, or just making stupid-mad sneakers, it's just what MSCHF does.

