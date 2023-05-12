Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

MSCHF Is Having Its Gray Day

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 4

Brand: MSCHF

Model: Gobstomper “Graylag Goose”

Release Date: May 18

Price: $195

Buy: MSCHF

Editor’s Notes: Remember MSCHF’s big red boots from earlier in the year? That was a bit mad, wasn’t it? When those massive cartoon-like shoes stomped their way onto everyone’s social media timelines whether they liked it or not. Crazy, really.

Anyway, following their release (which saw them surface on resale sites for almost five-times their RRP), the Brooklyn-based label has gone onto drop a host of more subtle silhouettes. Well, subtle by MSCHF's standards, at least.

The latest of which comes in the form of the ever-popular Gobstomper sneaker, a style that, as the name suggests, changes its appearance through wear, as its layers gradually fade away.

Following a super-successful all-white release in partnership with Jimmy Fallon (we still aren’t entirely sure why), MSCHF launched an extra sour iteration earlier this year. Now though, it’s scaling things back to reveal the Gobstomper in a more muted “Graylag Goose” colorway.

Landing on May 18 for $195, the latest Gobstomper comes hot off the heels of the release of one of MSCHF’s other popular sneaker silhouettes: the Super Normal 2.

Since debuting the Super Normal 2 in black suede midway through 2022, MSCHF has since dropped white and "Mint" colorways, each of which continues to stay true to its name.

In the same breath, though, MSCHF has also been responsible for some totally abnormal releases in the backwards sneakers and what was essentially a big medial boot.

For as many wild releases MSCHF can account for, there are equally as many more normal drops. That being said, “normal” by MSCHF’s standards isn’t that normal tbh.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Another Rough Day For Ben Affleck, The King of Despair

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    H&M x Mugler Is Finally Here

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Juve's New Zebra-Inspired Home Jersey Slays

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inside Project 6, the New Festival Concept by Outlook

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Google's Pixel Just Entered the Foldable Phone Chat

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Official Look: Nike Dunk Low "Mocha"

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023