EXCLUSIVE: MSCHF Designed a Shoe You Can Wear Backwards

Brand: MSCHF

Model: BWD Shoe

Release Date: April 11, 2023

Price: $135

Buy: MSCHF's Sneakers App

Editor's Notes: MSCHF Sneakers is on a sneaker streak. The Brooklyn-based art collective can truly do it all, dishing genius footwear creations like the Big Red Boot alongside comparably wearable kicks like the Super Normal 2.

Back to brilliant sorta-sneakers now, as MSCHF is introducing another genius creation.

MSCHF's BWD shoe is a next-level creation that's a sneaker, a sandal, both, and neither, all at the same time. It sports a wild upper that's open on both ends, allowing it to be worn either way, complete with two-way tongue.

Wear it with heel backwards and MSCHF's BWD shoe becomes a deliriously freakish sandal-sneaker with open toes. Reverse it and you've got a chunky mule of sorts, exposing the ankle and mostly hiding the foot.

The actual design of the MSCHF BWD is that of a beefy skate sneaker from the aughts, complete with striped pattern, high-vis pull tabs, angular midsole, and hefty sole. If the toebox was complete, it'd be nearly indistinguishable from the myriad Osiris wannabes that've populated the sneaker market in recent years.

As it stands, though, MSCHF's BWD shoe is simultaneously the ultimate warm weather sneaker and the most outlandish statement shoe we've seen since, well, the last crazy shoe MSCHF dropped (cough, Big Red Boot, cough).

The BWD shoe is tangible proof that MSCHF Sneakers has plenty of clever concepts left in the tank, if anyone had any doubt that the group could successfully follow up Jimmy Fallon's Gobstomper, the Vans-like Wavy Baby and legislation-proof TAP3.

Suffice to say, no one else is making footwear this innovative. You even don't have to like MSCHF's sneaker shenanigans, you know, but you can't deny the sheer ingenuity.

