Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

MSCHF's Got Rihanna Selling Ketchup as Makeup

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty
MSCHF
1 / 3

Ketchup or makeup? That is the question, according to MSCHF and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty.

The prankster art collective and beauty giant are inviting ready, willing, and able customers to play a sort of Russian Roulette, one that won't leave anyone dead or injured but might have you ingesting more ketchup than you bargained for.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Let me explain: Ketchup or Makeup, MSCHF's 83rd drop, is essentially a $25 box containing six packets filled with either ketchup or Fenty Beauty lip gloss. The only way to discern which is french fry sauce and which is tomato-red lacquer is to rip open the packet and give it a taste (or smell, unless the lip gloss is ketchup-scented).

It's unclear whether the boxes — available to purchase at a dedicated website — are guaranteed to contain at least one lip gloss, or whether their contents are totally random. Knowing MSCHF, I'd guess the latter.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Some very helpful TikTok creators have posted unboxing videos of the drop, revealing that the collaboration's special lip gloss is a unique shade created just for the project.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At first glance, the gloss appears to be Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb in Hot Cherry. But as a side-by-side swatching by @anahitaxo reveals, MSCHF and Rih's creation is a deep red with gold flecks of glitter, while Hot Cherry is a light pink with no shimmer.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Is Ketchup or Makeup a fun novelty? Absolutely. Is it as clever as some of MSCHF's previous drops, such as the Museum of Forgeries or the Cease & Desist Grand Prix? Meh.

Still, it's impressive that MSCHF wrangled one of the world's biggest makeup empires, run by Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty herself, for the drop. Here's to more mischievous beauty.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Stone IslandGarment-Dyed T-Shirt Beige
$140.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciUtility Ripstop Tote Bag Army Green
$70.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
norda001 M Pebble
$270.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Is Heineken a Beauty Brand Now?
  • Pat McGrath Is Selling the Secret to Margiela's 'Porcelain Doll' Skin
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
  • Beauty Has Officially Caught Fashion's Ski Bug
  • Rihanna’s New Puma Shoe Gives the Speedcat a Run for Its Money
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now