MUNDIAL Pops to Paris In the Name of Zizou

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

Cult football magazine MUNDIAL released its latest issue earlier this week with a Parisian pop-up inspired by its cover star Zinedine Zidane.

Located in the heart of the city’s Le Marais neighborhood, MUNDIAL showcased ten archive shirts and various pieces of memorabilia from Zidane’s famed career, a nostalgic curation that continued to see the mag remind people exactly why they love football.

Paris was the first city Zidane’s parents settled in when they emigrated to France from Algeria in 1953, and in 1998 was also the stage for Zidane’s greatest triumph as he scored two goals in the Stade de France to help France win their first FIFA World Cup.

The exhibition – which took place in the midst of Paris Fashion Week – also saw MUNDIAL team up with French fashion brand Petit Pont for an exclusive capsule of premium underwear featuring the number 10, a reference to Zidane’s French international squad number.

“Zidane is arguably the most creative player to have come from France and so it made perfect sense to celebrate both his career and the shirts that helped to define him during Paris Fashion Week,” said Dan Sandison, head of brand for MUNDIAL.

“As well as a celebration of the release of our latest magazine, it gave us the opportunity to exhibit ten incredible shirts from the Classic Football Shirts archive that aren’t always on show.

“Football shirts are more than just clothing,” Sandison continued. “They provide immediate and vivid memories for all fans and players.”

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
