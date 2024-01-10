At Last, Naruto ASICS For Everyone!

When ASICS dropped its Naruto-inspired GEL-NYC late last year, it became one of the label’s most hyped sneaker releases of 2023.

The shoe’s popularity was of course partly down to the fact that a Naruto ASICS makes for an objectively great looking sneaker, but also because said shoes were virtually impossible to get a hold of as so few were released.

Sneakerheads love exclusivity, who knew?!

Anyways, for those who were unable to get their feet into a pair of arguably ASICS’ finest sneakers of the last 12 months (which considering its extensive arsenal really is saying something), the pair are back with an early new year’s restock.

Landing at the ASICS webstore for the first time on January 11, the Naruto GEL-NYC is set to be available in much larger quantities, which means there’s finally enough ASICS x Naruto goodness for everyone to enjoy.

The sneakers arrive in a predominantly black shade, but are then accented by Naruto’s signature orange shade and fuschia. Elsewhere there’s room for a collaborative tongue and dubrae, as well as toggle-fastened laces.

Long-time admirers of Naruto, one of the most popular anime and manga franchises of all time, and its collaborative endeavors will be well aware that this wasn’t the first time it had teamed up with ASICS.

In 2022, ASICS released a Naruto collab that shone a light on the show’s secondary characters, a collection that went down swimmingly with the show’s diehards.

Even still, the collaboration paled in comparison to the Naruto x ASICS GEL-NYC when it landed back in November. And, if I had to guess, I’m pretty certain there’ll be the same sort of commotion when they’re restocked on January 11. Better luck this time.