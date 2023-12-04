HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS GEL-NYC Are the Cleanest

HIDDEN.NY is more than just an Instagram page. In fact, these days HIDDEN.NY, which first started in 2018, is now also a fully-fledged footwear designer as is proven by its recently-revealed ASICS collaboration.
Slated to launch in 2024, according to the IG reveal, HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS sneaker comprises a pleasing green and white take on the latter’s GEL-NYC silhouette, a style that combines the most signature elements of the ASICS archive to create something new with a vintage aesthetic.
Designed “to the highest standards through a synthesis of form and function,” according to the sneaker’s collaborative shoe box, HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS GEL-NYC takes design notes from heritage and modern performance running styles.
Its upper, for instance, references the GEL-NIMBUS 3 shoe from the early 2000s and is fused with styles from the lesser-known GEL-MC PLUS V. Then there’s the tooling that contrasts the upper of the GEL-CUMULUS 16 tooling system, with signature ASICS GEL technology rounding things out.
This concoction of ASICS styles when melded together result in the GEL-NYC, a silhouette first released back in 2022 that has since found itself at the centre of a myriad of collaborations with the likes of Naruto and Awake NY.
Its HIDDEN.NY collaboration, though, is most certainly ASICS GEL-NYC’s best looking design yet. Which, considering HIDDEN.NY’s only previous footwear design goes as far as a Suicoke boot, is certainly good going.