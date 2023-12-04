Sign up to never miss a drop
HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS GEL-NYC Are the Cleanest

in Sneakers

HIDDEN.NY is more than just an Instagram page. In fact, these days HIDDEN.NY, which first started in 2018, is now also a fully-fledged footwear designer as is proven by its recently-revealed ASICS collaboration.

Slated to launch in 2024, according to the IG reveal, HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS sneaker comprises a pleasing green and white take on the latter’s GEL-NYC silhouette, a style that combines the most signature elements of the ASICS archive to create something new with a vintage aesthetic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Designed “to the highest standards through a synthesis of form and function,” according to the sneaker’s collaborative shoe box, HIDDEN.NY’s ASICS GEL-NYC takes design notes from heritage and modern performance running styles.

Its upper, for instance, references the GEL-NIMBUS 3 shoe from the early 2000s and is fused with styles from the lesser-known GEL-MC PLUS V. Then there’s the tooling that contrasts the upper of the GEL-CUMULUS 16 tooling system, with  signature ASICS GEL technology rounding things out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This concoction of ASICS styles when melded together result in the GEL-NYC, a silhouette first released back in 2022 that has since found itself at the centre of a myriad of collaborations with the likes of Naruto and Awake NY.

Its HIDDEN.NY collaboration, though, is most certainly ASICS GEL-NYC’s best looking design yet. Which, considering HIDDEN.NY’s only previous footwear design goes as far as a Suicoke boot, is certainly good going.

