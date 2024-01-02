ASICS' First Collab of 2024 Is a Meshy Blinder

ASICS is starting life in 2024 by revisiting the land down under to team up with Sydney-based label Earls Collection for a collaborative take on the popular GT-2160 sneaker.

ASICS, who last year linked with Australian brands Above The Clouds, Up There, and HAL Studios, is now partnering with Earls Collection for the first time and, as expected, the end result does not disappoint.

The collaborative GT-2160 — which is set to land towards the end of January 2024 — arrives dressed in an earthy ensemble of beiges, browns, and greens with a super-meshy upper that's a nod to ASICS’ retro performance styles.

Underfoot a cream midsole with pops of green makes for a typically comfortable ASICS sneaker that’s then rounded out with subtle Earls Collection branding towards the heel.

To be honest, ASICS’ GT-2160 has had a pretty stellar 12 months all things considered, so it’s no surprise Earls Collection, a label described as "a luxury clothing brand inspired by sporting greatness and nostalgia", is now getting in on the action.

Notable GT-2160 collaborations from 2023 include Dime, which dropped a metallic-looking take on the retro shoe, KITH, which released its own exclusives, and Cecilie Bahnsen who transformed the silhouette into a sneaker-cum-Mary-Jane hybrid.

Truth is, ASICS' new Earls Collection GT-2160 is undoubtedly the best looking of the bunch and, as it happens, is also a sneaker that suggests that 2024 will again be business as usual for ASICS. Thank the lord.