ASICS Is Slipping In the Tongue For 2024

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

The ASICS GEL-NYC had an impeccable 2023 following a slew of colorway updates and sought-after collaborations.

And, as it happens, it looks as if ASICS has no intention of slowing down when it comes to innovating one of its most popular models in 2024, that's after images of a new look GEL-NYC surfaced online.

From the side, ASICS' new GEL-NYC look virtually identical to its 2023 self, but a glimpse from any other angle will reveal a huge moto-style inspired tongue flap added to the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s a solid blend of the classic silhouette that ASICS stans have come to love, but elevated with a modern twist, not least if you’ve been eyeing some of the trendy racing gear recently but needed a comfortable entry point into the fray.

The upper is a blend of leather and mesh in ASICS' "Grey/Sheet Rock" colorway that sits atop a chunky black sole, with the label's branding on the lower side and the tongue flap.

It’s both sleek and shiny — this isn't your 2023 dadcore ASICS sneaker, though the references to the GEL-NIMBUS 3, an early aughts gem, are still clearly there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The GEL-NYC, created in 2022, has truly come into its own over the course of just a short period of time, not least thanks to the aforementioned colorway drops and collabs with the likes of Naruto, Hidden NY, and Awake NY, to name only a few.

This new tongue flap, though, is a sign that the GEL-NYC is a clean palette to work with and that the possibilities for innovation just stop with pleasing and fresh colorways.

If this is just the beginning, 2024 is shaping up to be another great year for the Japanese footwear brand. More like this, please.

