Neckface's Nike SB Dunk Low Has...Quite a Lot Going On

Brand: Neckface x Nike SB

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: October 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: For anyone that finds themself on the hunt for a pair of sneakers that are going to make a (loud) statement, you might find that the Neckface x Nike SB Dunk Low is exactly what you've been looking for.

There are no two ways about it, this is one of Nike Skateboarding's loudest pair of kicks in recent history – but considering how many blank slate Dunk Lows we've been exposed to over the last two years ("Pandas," we're looking at you), that's not exactly a bad thing.

So, to who do we owe the pleasure of such an extravagant aesthetic? Well, that would be Los Angeles' very own Neckface.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Neckface is an LA-based graffiti artist that has built a strong relationship with Nike SB over the years. First connecting back in 2013, Neckface has lent his humorous artistic style to Nike on the SB Dunk High and SB Blazer Mid. As well as Nike, his work has appeared on a plethora of Wacko Maria apparel pieces – a perfect match, if you ask me.

Completing their trilogy of sneakers, Neckface and Nike SB set their sights on the Dunk Low and pull out all of the stops to make it their craziest creation thus far.

Built on a blacked-out base, several graffiti patches with motifs like bats, demons, skulls, snakes, and more, appear across the full length of the shoe, transforming them into a piece of living graffiti.

These certainly aren't to everybody's taste, and it looks like fans of Neckface's Nike SB collaborations are pretty divided – but what do you think of the Halloween-like pair? Are they a hit or miss?

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.