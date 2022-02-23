Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead Cast Nailed the Zombie-Killing Sneaker Basics

Much like Hwang Dong-hyuk's mega-hit Squid Game, Netflix's All Of Us Are Dead – an equally as gory fellow South Korean series – instantly had me hooked.

Best described as a coming-of-age zombie apocalypse horror, the show isn't afraid of throwing you in at the deep end, right from its opening scene. Everything that follows is nothing short of complete madness, and honestly, I never expected the zombie genre to have such emotional weight.

The show's high school setting sees the characters dressed in uniform (with slight personalizations that reflected their social status and personalities) but where their looks truly varied was in their footwear choices.

Beneath all of the drama, romance, suspense, death, and blood, were sneakers – lots and lots of sneakers.

From the Air Force 1 to Sambarose and Club C, the show's costume designers nailed the white leather sneaker basics. Whether or not the styles sported by the cast are suitable for zombie-killing and evading purposes is up for debate – so we scanned through some of the best.

Pro-Specs Big Star 102

Pro-Specs

Korean sportswear brand Pro-Specs features heavily throughout the show, being the footwear and apparel choice of many of the students from start to finish. One student, in particular, our leading man Lee Cheong-san is seen rocking the Big Star 102 in black-on-white leather.

By the looks of things, these are Korea's answer to the staple AF1 and Superstar, which also make a few appearances throughout the season.

With ever having slipped a pair on (it doesn't look like the brand is available outside of Korea), I can't comment on how they'd perform against the undead, but judging off of Lee Cheong-san's capabilities, they might just be a perfect choice.

If you keep your eyes peeled episode-to-episode, you'll spot plenty of additional, less-practical Pro-Specs style on the student's feet.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike

In a show set in a high school, seeing a pair of Air Force 1s or two is totally unsurprising. You can't go wrong with a pair of these Nike classics – but would they be my footwear of choice during a zombie outbreak? Probably not.

If you want any chance at survival, at least opt for a black pair; but hey, at least toebox creasing will be the least of your problems.

Vans Slip-On

Vans

When you think of villain's clothing and footwear choices, I highly doubt the Vans Slip-On comes to mind – and yet, Yoo In-soo's portrayal of Yoon Gwi-nam might leave you fearful of the ASAP Rocky-certified silhouette.

Spotted in the show in a sport red suede finish, if you're looking for easy on and off comfort, they'll hit the sweet spot. Sprinting away from crazed flesh-hungry zombies? You might want to seek out something a little more secure.

adidas Sambarose

Blurry green placeholder comoli

One of the show's footwear highlights definitely has to be Na Yeon's adidas Sambarose in "Black/White/Glory Pink." Despite her (many, many) flaws, her kick game was on point, perfectly complimenting her pink knit cardigan.

Again, chunky soles probably aren't going to give you your best chance of survival, but at least you'll go down in style.

Kim Jones x Converse Chuck 70 All Star

Converse

All Of Us Are Dead's star boy, Lee Su-hyeok, played by Park Solomon, came correct.

Given the character's athleticism, a good ol' Chuck 70 is a great choice. Kim Jones' Converse collaboration offered up an elevated take on a classic silhouette, creating an underrated Spring/Summer essential.

Just like any classic Con, they'll take a hefty beating before they need retiring – plus that TPU caging will keep (some of) the blood off your canvas uppers.

adidas Superstar

adidas

A counterpart of sorts to the Air Force 1, the Superstar stills plays a key role in many rotations. Its simple design and unmistakable shell toes are perfected in its traditional black-on-white leather rendering, which has cemented its status as a sneaker icon.

Long-term, I doubt they'll offer up much comfort or support when facing off against the hoard, but maybe those shell toes could offer some sort of bite protection.

Reebok Club C 85

43einhalb

In the world of white leather basics, it's hard to go against the Reebok Club C. Every collaboration, no matter how simplistic, somehow manages to improve a silhouette that could easily be considered perfect.

Like its Nike and adidas counterparts, these aren't going to offer too much in the way of comfort and performance responsiveness – but you'll be able to give them a pretty tough beating before rolling an ankle.

Vans Authentic

Office

I'll be straight up – a pair of Vans Authentics could well be one of the worst choices given the circumstances – unless your method of survival is jumping on a skateboard.

The lack of ankle support and real cushioning is a recipe for disaster – but the sneaker's laidback profile and the brand's history perfectly compliment the personality of Park Mi-jin.