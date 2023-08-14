Sign up to never miss a drop
Pass the Blanket, 'Cause These Nike Air Max 95s Are Too Cold

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

How would you like your Air Max 95s? Extra ice, please.

The latest Air Max 95 sees the again-bubbling model rendered with gray shades topped with icy blue moments, making for a scheme that's too cold (figuratively speaking, of course).

Various grays graduate on the layered upper, with the heel and mesh tongue also receiving a dose of the gloomy color. Then comes the refreshing frosted blue hue, which strikes and brightens the shoe's Swoosh, woven eyelets, and Nike branding.

True to Air Max 95 nature, the latest scheme maintains that familiar, slightly-bulky sole finished with three Air Units rendered in fresh green tints.

There's no release date yet for the grey and blue Nike Air Max 95s. But seeing as imagery hails from JD Sports, it's safe to assume the retailer will receive the icy Air Max 95s next to Nike and other select stockists. P.S. there's also murmurs of neon and black pair coming.

This year, the Swoosh has gone all in for the slightly-chunky icon created initially by Sergio Lozano, issuing several solid schemes like the "Stadium Green" and even securing a show-stopping team-up with flourishing label Corteiz.

Even a few celebs have hopped on the 95 train, including Kim Kardashian, Terry Crews, and sneaker-game-strong Hailey Bieber.

Indeed, Nike Air Max 95 season is in full effect, baby.

