New Balance Wrapped a Plus-Sized Dad Shoe In Lowkey Luxury

New Balance's 1500 sneaker is back and looking extra good in its new beige outfit.

The Made in England model once again promises a premium construction, complete with top-quality suede and breathable mesh materials. And it's all bathed in this satisfying beige color known as "Silver Birch," creating a sleek tonal look for the New Balance "dad shoe."

New Balance continues to give quietly luxurious treatments to its 1500 model, from delicious "Maple Syrup" leather versions to premium black suede pairs. The "Silver Birch" versions only advance the streak.

The beige New Balance 1500 sneakers are now available on several websites, including Footdistrict, Overkill, and Billy's. Expect to pay around €230 (roughly $267) for the elevated dad shoes.

The New Balance shoes are joined by a creamy black leather pair, which, thankfully, puts full-leather 1500s back on the menu.

