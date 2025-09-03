Getting Drunk on New Balance’s Prettiest Sneaker-Loafer
New Balance’s 1906L shoe just touched down in a metallic “ice wine” make-up. The viral sneaker-loafer hybrid evolves, again.
The 1906L was never a loafer for the boardroom, but that’s especially true here, as a mauve upper shifts to pale rose mesh and soft pink overlays merge with hits of grey.
The shoe’s chunky sole unit emerges beneath, infused with the same shock-soaking comfort as New Balance’s signature dad shoes, balancing the dress-shoe energy up top with serious NB comfort.
There are many flavors to New Balance’s sporty loafer. When dressed in a clean “Bisque” colorway, it’s refined and neutral, whereas the stealthy Raincloud edition dresses the model in office-ready fabrics, and the crocodile leather version is wild by nature.
Now there’s an “ice wine” flavor joining the pack, releasing at the Highsnobiety Shop on September 10 for $150.
And it’s not arriving alone.
Alongside the pretty in pink sneaker, there’s a similarly glossy sneaker-loafer dropping. However, this one takes on a vastly different look of deep black hues contrasted by metallic gemstone blue overlays.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.