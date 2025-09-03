Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Getting Drunk on New Balance’s Prettiest Sneaker-Loafer

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

New Balance’s 1906L shoe just touched down in a metallic “ice wine” make-up. The viral sneaker-loafer hybrid evolves, again.  

The 1906L was never a loafer for the boardroom, but that’s especially true here, as a mauve upper shifts to pale rose mesh and soft pink overlays merge with hits of grey.

The shoe’s chunky sole unit emerges beneath, infused with the same shock-soaking comfort as New Balance’s signature dad shoes, balancing the dress-shoe energy up top with serious NB comfort. 

There are many flavors to New Balance’s sporty loafer. When dressed in a clean “Bisque” colorway, it’s refined and neutral, whereas the stealthy Raincloud edition dresses the model in office-ready fabrics, and the crocodile leather version is wild by nature.

Now there’s an “ice wine” flavor joining the pack, releasing at the Highsnobiety Shop on September 10 for $150.

And it’s not arriving alone.

Alongside the pretty in pink sneaker, there’s a similarly glossy sneaker-loafer dropping. However, this one takes on a vastly different look of deep black hues contrasted by metallic gemstone blue overlays.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
