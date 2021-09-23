Paisley Might Be the New Balance 327’s Best Look Yet

Brand: New Balance

Model: 327

Release Date: September 23

Price: ¥15,400 (approx. $140)

Buy: Online at New Balance JP

Editor's Notes: Thanks to the unyielding popularity of the New Balance 99x series, it's easy to forget how many slick silhouettes the brand has under its belt. Sure, the greyscale suede upper of the Made in US 992 might be the first sneaker to come to mind when thinking of NB, but that doesn't make the 327 any less unforgettable.

Collaboration has played a pivotal role in keeping the wider New Balance arsenal at the forefront of our minds. The 2002R, for example, has had a particularly strong year thanks for co-branded releases from Extra Butter and The Basement.

Resort-loving brand Casablanca has played a big part in this space, too, showing love to the XC-72 and 327. Under Casablanca's eye, the 327 received its first patterned treatment, and it was a welcomed addition.

For the first time since this collaboration, the NB 327 is undergoing another patterned remix. The sneaker takes on a split design reminiscent of Harvey Dent's Two-Face, with one side colored black and the other in an off-white/grey tone.

The black portion of the shoe features black suede overlays, and a monochrome paisley print fills the underlays – framing the oversized black leather "N" logo at the midfoot and offering a bold contrast to the reverse side's emptiness.

Hopefully, this marks a new direction for the silhouette following the Casablanca imprint to provide bolder takes on the classic shape.

