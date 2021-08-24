Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The New Balance 2002R Has Arrived at the Highsnobiety Shop

Written by Jonathan Sawyer
There's no denying New Balance's veteran status in the collab game, with an impressive lineup of joint-effort partners including Joe FreshgoodsLevi's, and Stone Island. But proving once again that NB need not rely on blockbuster releases to provide fire sneakers, Three colorways of the label's new 2002R inline sneakers have just arrived at the Highsnobiety shop. You can cop them here right now, but they won't be around for long.

Refined and dished up as a three-piece offering of "Rain Cloud", "Phantom" and "Sea Salt"; the Protection Pack blends premium hairy suedes, leather, and mesh for another NB monochrome masterclass. Each receives a vintage midsole treatment and subtle pops of color reminiscent of the iconic Playstation 2 load screen for a full journey through recent history.

Shop the New Balance 2002R Protection Pack at Highsnobiety Shop.

Shop more New Balance at Highsnobiety Shop.

Sold Out
New BalanceML2002RI White
$150.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
New BalanceML2002RK Black
$150.00
Sold Out
