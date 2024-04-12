Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's 574 Is Now a Beautiful Skate Shoe

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

New Balance’s NB Numeric 574 Vulc sneaker has everything you need from a practical skate shoe.

For starters the shoe is sturdy as hell and secondly, thanks to a vulcanised rubber outsole, the NB Numeric 574 Vulc is dead durable too.

NB's newest skate shoes, though, are also (perhaps more importantly) objectively great to look at — something that has become a regular occurrence with New Balance skate-ready sneakers of late.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Eagle-eyed New Balance aficionados will likely have already noticed the sneaker’s “574” title, a name shared with one of the brand’s most unassuming and unpretentious lifestyle silhouettes.

And while NB Numeric’s new skate-ready variation appears to be a different shoe completely to that of the original, its upper make-up is virtually identical to the classic 574, a few tweaks aside.

New Balance
1 / 4

What is different, aside from the lower-profile and the additional panels of leather on the upper, is the NB Numeric 574’s chunky rubber outsole that replaces the OG 574’s ENCAP and polyurethane rim.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The branding has also undergone a tweak by way of the NB Numeric logo on the tongue, while the sneaker's outsole has also gone under the knife. That said, it's only the midsole that appears different aesthetically.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Since New Balance first released its 574 model back in 1988 as a technical running shoe, the sneaker has remained one of the brand’s popular silhouettes, albeit not for running.

Instead, the 574, which while an innovative sneaker back in '88, has been adopted by New Balance's lifestyle sector and has also found itself at the centre of some the brand's hyped collaborations including Miu Miu, Stone Island, and Junya Watanabe, to name only a few.

Now, though, thanks to a tweak here and there and some longevity injected into its particulars, the 574 can now also consider itself a bonafide (and very beautiful) skate shoe.

​​Shop New Balance sneakers here

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RFC Orb Pink
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceML610XH GTX Brown
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
  • Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully
  • A Wonderful Workwear Makeover for New Balance’s “Dunk” Skate Shoe
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now