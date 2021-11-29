Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The New Balance 550 Sneaker Gets a Touch of Blue

Written by Tora Northman
New Balance
1 / 5

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550 Low

Release Date: December 1

Price: $100

Buy: New Balance as well as select retailers

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 550 might be the coolest sneaker right now, following its revival by Teddy Santis for Aimé Leon Dore, and the various colorways that have surfaced (and sold out) during the past few months.

Now, the 1980s basketball shoe arrives in a brand new design, this time in a simple white design complemented by light blue hues throughout. The upper is crafted from a perforated white leather as well as a mesh material across the tongue and heel, and is ideal for everyday wear.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The growing popularity of retro-inspired silhouettes has resulted in the 550 becoming an instant sell-out, with its most recent release in yellow, black, and burgundy options flying off shelves. Of course, collaborations including the ALD iterations, as well as the minimal AURALEE release have also made the shoe even more popular – but regular releases are just as popular as the collabs.

Last month, Teddy Santis, creative director for New Balance's Made in the USA line, also revealed a new high-top silhouette dubbed the 650R, taking design cues from the 550 and highlighting the same basketball-inspired references.

There's no doubt that the New Balance 550 is an instant classic, and with more colorways including the light blue iteration on the way, it is here to stay. Set to hit stores and online on December 1, this UNC take on the popular silhouette is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.

Shop our favorite sneakers

Sold out
New BalanceBB550LE1 White Black Green
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance Made Its Own "Miu Miu" Shoe
  • New Balance's Techy Dad Shoe Gets a Tastefully Hairy Transformation
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • The Big New Balance Sneaker of 2025 Is a Certified Steve Jobs Classic
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now