The New Balance 550 Sneaker Gets a Touch of Blue

Brand: New Balance

Model: 550 Low

Release Date: December 1

Price: $100

Buy: New Balance as well as select retailers

Editor's Notes: The New Balance 550 might be the coolest sneaker right now, following its revival by Teddy Santis for Aimé Leon Dore, and the various colorways that have surfaced (and sold out) during the past few months.

Now, the 1980s basketball shoe arrives in a brand new design, this time in a simple white design complemented by light blue hues throughout. The upper is crafted from a perforated white leather as well as a mesh material across the tongue and heel, and is ideal for everyday wear.

The growing popularity of retro-inspired silhouettes has resulted in the 550 becoming an instant sell-out, with its most recent release in yellow, black, and burgundy options flying off shelves. Of course, collaborations including the ALD iterations, as well as the minimal AURALEE release have also made the shoe even more popular – but regular releases are just as popular as the collabs.

Last month, Teddy Santis, creative director for New Balance's Made in the USA line, also revealed a new high-top silhouette dubbed the 650R, taking design cues from the 550 and highlighting the same basketball-inspired references.

There's no doubt that the New Balance 550 is an instant classic, and with more colorways including the light blue iteration on the way, it is here to stay. Set to hit stores and online on December 1, this UNC take on the popular silhouette is guaranteed to be a crowd favorite.