The New Balance 57/40 Gets Functional with GORE-TEX and CORDURA

Brand: New Balance

Model: 57/40 (M5740G, M5740 CD1, and M5740 RC1)

Release Date: Available now

Price: ¥16,500-22,000 (approx. $144-192)

Buy: Online at New Balance JP

Editor's Notes: If Gorpcore has anything to say about it, the best way to make a good sneaker even better is to get some GORE-TEX involved. I'd be inclined to agree.

There's nothing worse than the feeling of rainwater seeping through your favorite sneakers and turning the toebox into a mobile swimming pool. It's uncomfortable, your toes get wet, and there's a high chance it won't smell great.

The best treatment is avoidance, which is precisely what you'll achieve if you opt for a GORE-TEX-equipped silhouette.

Not everybody is keen on performance shoes like those of HOKA or Salomon, so when your favorite brand decides to weather-protect its kicks, it's a no-brainer.

New Balance's popular hybrid 57/40 sneaker has been chosen to get rain-ready. Arriving as part of a three-heavy pack of seasonal colorways, each of which receives an alternate fabrication.

The first and priciest of the pack is the blacked-out M5740G. It's frill-free and best suited to take a beating in both rain and shine, thanks to its GORE-TEX underlays.

Second in line is the CORDURA M5740 CD1 that pairs sandy beige and brown for a finish that would be perfect for the sunnier months. Thanks to its hardwearing upper, it'll fair just as well tackling the Fall/Winter season head-on.

Last but by no means least is the M5740 RC1. This pair looks like the uniform sneaker of choice for highway workers the world over because of its silver reflective upper and orange details. Arguably, this is the weakest of the three, yet it still offers functionality in the way of visibility.

