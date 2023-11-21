With GORE-TEX & Vibram, a Retro New Balance Is Born Anew

The New Balance 580 is quickly becoming a classic, as the chunky silhouette serves as the base for many of the brand’s most recent collaborations. The latest iteration of the 580 shoe arrives in an earthy Kombu green, at first appearing otherwise indistinct from New Balance’s other 580s.

The difference, however, is that New Balance quietly transformed its 580 sneaker into a cold weather killer with GORE-TEX lining and hard-wearing Vibram soles. Oh, and it’s pretty good-looking to boot, just another great 580 colorway.

Up top, dark green suede gives the new 580 shoe a quietly sophisticated look, offset with black panels that make the shoe a true low-key banger. These have the all-purpose appeal of staple winter boots… except they’re New Balance dad shoes.

Just like a go-to boot, these New Balances are effectively waterproof, thanks to the GORE-TEX lining, and the Vibram sole affords them the function of any other grippy winter shoe. You don’t see a lot of staple New Balances fitted with both GORE-TEX and Vibram, making these a quiet seasonal winner.

Shame they received such a quiet rollout but the good news is that there are still plenty of high-tech 580 pairs available for purchase at retailers like Matchesfashion.com for the approachable sum of $188.

The release of New Balance’s 580 sneakers in the Black Magnet colorway with the same GORE-TEX mesh lining was welcome enough but the Kombu green shoe takes it to a different level, especially with the Vibram soles. Everyone knows that the 580 looks better with tangible upgrades and textural uppers (and a dose of GORE-TEX)

The green 580s look a little sleeker, and to be frank, have a more youthful feel than their darker siblings. So, get the black ones for your dad — to make sure he has sturdy winter shoes, you know — and the green ones for yourself, so you can step through slush piles with confidence (and old-school comfort).