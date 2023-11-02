Sign up to never miss a drop
How to Make Retro New Balances Better? Add Zippers

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

They say you shouldn't mess with success but the New Balance 580 only looks better with some tweaking, as some new Asia-exclusive shoes illustrate. Wannabe sneaker designers take note: even a stone-cold classic like the New Balance 580 looks better with hairy suede, contrast stitching, and zippers. Definitely zippers. Who needs laces??

The New Balance 580 is a longtime favorite in Japan (and Taiwan, and Korea, and...) so its appropriate that a new iteration of the old-school running shoe would drop as an exclusive for high-profile retailers like Taipei's top-tier NB Grey Day store.

That doesn't make it a less bitter pill to swallow, though, because, boy, would it be nice to see New Balance release its brilliantly reconstructed 580 sneakers through some international outlets. Please?

New Balance's soon-to-be-sought-after MT580 JP is joined by a complementary 550 shoe in a matching navy colorway that sports similarly textural uppers that mix suede, white stitching, and that excellent zippered placket, which can be removed if the wearer so desires.

It's a clever design, weaving through the New Balance sneakers' laces and allowing the wearer to slip-on the otherwise laced shoes with zippered ease.

Oh, and the NB 580 and 550's colorways themselves — muted navy hues offset by contrast stitching and a pre-yellowed sole — are hot stuff.

This is how you retouch a classic. You don't throw out the stuff that makes it classic but you add on top of the delicious foundation that's already there, layering on niceties that make it look even better while keeping the shoe recognizable

Sadly, New Balance's latest top-tier 580 and 550 will likely remain Asia exclusives forever but that doesn't mean that the sneaker company should forego any opportunity to grant that removable zipper, at the very least, a wider release.

There isn't a New Balance sneaker on the market — or, hell, any sneaker — that wouldn't be improved by an easy-on zipper. Going laceless is always an improvement.

