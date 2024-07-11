Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance’s Bacon-Colored Dad Shoe Looks Delicious

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

If, like me, you’ve been waiting patiently for Size? to release its exclusive New Balance 860v2 sneaker, I’m happy to report that the wait is almost over.

An exclusive release first teased by the UK-based retailer back in February of this year, with every Size? exclusive sneaker that was launched in the following five months I was starting to think that they’d forgotten about these pretty pink-hued New Balance 860v2s. 

The retro running model has been decked out in a bacon-inspired colorway that mixes together the light pink, red, and brown tones found on a bacon rasher (depending on how much it has been cooked, of course).

It’s not a creation that drastically changes the look of New Balance’s mesh-heavy sneaker, however, it is a tasteful colorway that’s up there to rival the best of them (and there’s been a high number of great 860v2 colorways lately). 

Arriving in time for what is promising to be a big summer for the New Balance 860v2, the Size? exclusive pair is releasing on July 12 (finally!) and retails for £150 (around $190). 

Originally a technical running shoe when it was first released in 2011, the 860v2 has undergone the same journey as many other hyped New Balance models such as the 2002r or 1906r. The shoe has transformed from being a serious sports shoe, to a favorite of comfort-seeking dads (making it “a dad shoe”), to being considered a stylish sneaker with a number of big-name fashion collaborations under its belt. 

This release is another step into fashionable territory for the New Balance 860v2.

