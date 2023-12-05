Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Greatest 990s Are Back, Well Kinda

Words By Tayler Willson

Did you miss out on New Balance’s Carhartt WIP 990 collaboration from earlier in the year? Yeah, me too.

However, as luck has it, New Balance is now releasing an inline version of exactly the same silhouette and one that bears a striking resemblance to the highly-coveted workwear-inspired collab.

Dubbed “Sepia Stone” for its earthy and natural-looking appearance, New Balance’s latest 990v6 — which lands online December 15 — has all the hallmarks of the collaborative Carhartt WIP sneaker but without the Detroit label’s yellow logo’d sign off, they should be a darn sight easier to get a hold of.

When New Balance’s Carhartt 990 landed back in October, sneakerheads globally locked in. That then meant that not only were the beautifully beige, workwear-indebted shoes arguably New Balance’s finest co-release to date (which is really saying something when you consider how extensive a catalog it has), but the sneakers also became one of the hardest to get when they finally released.

Sure, we all knew Carhartt had it in itself to kick out some great kicks, but its New Balance 990v6 is an objectively attractive sneaker that's also a testament to that fact.

Nevertheless, those that were served the big L when the release date came around needn’t fret, because New Balance’s “Sepia Stone” 990v6s are just as attractive.

Of course, they don’t bear a Carhartt WIP logo and, yeah, they are decorated in slightly different shades of brown, but to passersby on the street, they’re much the same. Just cheaper and easier to get a hold of. Everyone’s a winner.

