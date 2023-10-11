Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 Is Even Better Up Close

Brand: Carhartt WIP x New Balance

Model: 990v6

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Price: $220

Buy: Carhartt WIP & New Balance

Editor’s Notes: Considering New Balance’s extensive list of collaborators, it’s a surprise it’s taken this long for them to link up with Carhartt WIP, which itself is no stranger to a partnership or two.

The duo, who together have collaborated with virtually every brand you can think of, make quite the team with their attention to longevity and durability matched only by a penchant for style.

Nevertheless, they’re here now and together they’re dropping a collaborative take on New Balance’s MADE in USA 990v6 silhouette that celebrates a shared heritage of functional design.

Carhartt WIP had added its signature utilitarian touch to the 990v6, integrating their earthy color palette to the design. Rugged, yet refined, a “Hamilton Brown” covers the majority of the sneaker’s upper that appears in both on the soft pigskin suede overlays and synthetic underlays.

Pops of military green appear elsewhere, including on the epochal ‘N’ logo, which provides a pleasingly autumnal contrast, while tonal variations cover the mesh underlays, inner lining, and, of course, the FuelCell midsole.

Since its reveal almost two years ago, the 990v6 has fast become one of New Balance’s most popular sneakers, despite initial complaints that the silhouette had stepped too far away from its 990v5 predecessor.

But New Balance is onto a good thing right now and in the last six months alone its 990v6 has been the subject of a myriad of sought-after collaborations with the likes of KITH and Action Bronson.

However, following the unveiling of Carhartt WIP’s 990v6 earlier this month, it’s clear that the buzz around the silhouette has peaked. Question now is: is anybody actually going to be lucky enough to cop a pair?