Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Carhartt WIP's New Balance 990v6 Is Even Better Up Close

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Brand: Carhartt WIP x New Balance

Model: 990v6

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Price: $220

Buy: Carhartt WIP & New Balance

Editor’s Notes: Considering New Balance’s extensive list of collaborators, it’s a surprise it’s taken this long for them to link up with Carhartt WIP, which itself is no stranger to a partnership or two.

The duo, who together have collaborated with virtually every brand you can think of, make quite the team with their attention to longevity and durability matched only by a penchant for style.

1 / 4
New Balance/Carhartt WIP

Nevertheless, they’re here now and together they’re dropping a collaborative take on New Balance’s MADE in USA 990v6 silhouette that celebrates a shared heritage of functional design. 

Carhartt WIP had added its signature utilitarian touch to the 990v6, integrating their earthy color palette to the design. Rugged, yet refined, a “Hamilton Brown” covers the majority of the sneaker’s upper that appears in both on the soft pigskin suede overlays and synthetic underlays.

1 / 2
New Balance/Carhartt WIP

Pops of military green appear elsewhere, including on the epochal ‘N’ logo, which provides a pleasingly autumnal contrast, while tonal variations cover the mesh underlays, inner lining, and, of course, the FuelCell midsole.

Since its reveal almost two years ago, the 990v6 has fast become one of New Balance’s most popular sneakers, despite initial complaints that the silhouette had stepped too far away from its 990v5 predecessor.

1 / 2
New Balance/Carhartt WIP

But New Balance is onto a good thing right now and in the last six months alone its 990v6 has been the subject of a myriad of sought-after collaborations with the likes of KITH and Action Bronson

However, following the unveiling of Carhartt WIP’s 990v6 earlier this month, it’s clear that the buzz around the silhouette has peaked. Question now is: is anybody actually going to be lucky enough to cop a pair?

We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • new balance protection pack 2002r
    New Balance's Protection Pack Keeps on Giving
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Levi's, New Balance & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Action Bronson's Second NB 990v6 Has Landed
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • roa crocs 2023
    ROA x Crocs? Gorpy Clog Boyz, Rise Up
    • Sneakers
  • Feng Chen Wang x UGG 2023 collection
    Buckle Up: Feng Chen Wang & UGG Are At It Again
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are seen at night heading to celebrate Rocky's 35th birthday at Carbone. Rocky wears a beige blazer, sweater, shirt, and faded leather "jeans" from Bottega Veneta
    On His 35th Birthday, A$AP Rocky Evolved His Dad Style Into Grandad Style
    • Style
  • A rear photo of Carhartt & Nike's Dunk sneakers from 2004
    Don't Get Too Excited About the "New" Carhartt WIP Nike Dunks
    • Sneakers
  • joe burrow style
    Joe Burrow's Off-Field Style Is Officially a Thing of MSCHF
    • Style
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023