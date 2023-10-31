Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers to Buy Right Now

Founded in 1906, New Balance continues to deliver the perfect mix of function, performance, and wearability.

Whether you're looking for a rugged, outdoor-ready sneaker that wouldn’t be amiss at a fashion week party, or you're on the hunt for something more sleek and low-key, our selection of the best New Balance sneakers has a model for every rotation.

The general rule when buying New Balance is the higher the number, the more technology it'll be decked out with, with some exceptions. The unwritten rule? You can’t go wrong, regardless of the model’s number.

After having sifted through the almost endless stream of high-profile collaborations, experimental new models, and top-tier general-release colorways that New Balance provides, we've compiled some favorites below.

New Balance x Carhartt WIP 990v6

990v6 $267 New Balance x Carhartt WIP Buy at StockX

If anyone's going to turn New Balance runners into workwear-themed shoes, Carhartt WIP is the brand for it. This model comes with Carhartt's signature Hamilton Brown color across the upper and durable fabric choices.

New Balance M2002RDN

The New Balance 2002r Protection Pack is back and it's more utilitarian than ever. The latest iterations come with durable ripstop nylon replacing the mesh overlays that are usually on the shoe and toggle laces replacing the traditional lacing system.

New Balance x Stone Island 991v2

991v2 $408 New Balance x Stone Island Buy at StockX

A rugged take on New Balance's 991v2 model, Stone Island upgraded the model with lattice metal-inspired mesh, black nubuck leather, and its iconic compass logo on the tongue.

New Balance Fresh Foam X Trail More v3

Fresh Foam X Trail More v3 $185 New Balance Buy at Highsnobiety

A running shoe that can handle going off-road, the Fresh Foam X Trail More v3 utilizes some of New Balance's most advanced tech. This includes Fresh Foam cushioning, a data-driven outsole that promotes a natural stride, and toe protect technology that keeps your feet safe from rocks and debris.

New Balance ML 610 XD

ML 610 XD $180 New Balance Buy at Highsnobiety

Inspired by early-2000s trail running shoes, the New Balance 610 has the performance to back up its rugged looks. The shoe comes with a waterproof GORE-TEX upper, C-CAP cushioning in the midsole, and a grippy sole.

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 550

550 $130 ALD x New Balance Buy at New Balance

Nobody has been able to make the New Balance 550 look better than Aimé Leon Dore. This collaborative pair comes from its "Basketball Oxford" pack and forefronts fuzzy, sand-hued suede on the upper.

New Balance U 9060

U 9060 $210 New Balance Buy at Highsnobiety

Mixing and matching together bits from past New Balance models, the 9060 brings them together into a chunky lifestyle shoe. As with all New Balance models, this one doesn't skimp on comfort with with the brand’s ABZORB and SBS cushioning platforms delivering optimal comfort.

New Balance M 1906 RCG

It feels as though there is no escaping the New Balance 1906 lately. The collabs keep on coming and so do the general release bangers, such as the one above.

New Balance WRPD Runner

WRPD Runner $150 New Balance Buy at Highsnobiety

A new model that joined New Balance's ranks earlier this year, the WRPD Runner is a minimal and futuristic design. This blue-hued version forefronts its wavy-shaped paneling on the upper.

New Balance Made in UK 991v1

Made in UK 991v1 $260 New Balance Buy at New Balance

Made in New Balance's Flimby factory, based in Cumbria, UK, this 991 combines premium fabrics with New Balance's signature technology.

New Balance MR 530 EMA

MR 530 EMA $120 New Balance Buy at Highsnobiety

A New Balance model that tends to slip under the radar, the 530 makes it onto this list thanks to its retro, 90s runner aesthetic and affordable price point.

New Balance 327

Taking it back to the '70s, New Balance's 327 model is an ode to some of the early running shoes that helped to put the American company on the map.

