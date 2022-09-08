Good News: NB and Carhartt WIP Are Jamming Again

This article was published on September 6 and updated on September 8.

At this stage, there are only a handful of brands left for New Balance to work with for the first time. Widely regarded as the “King of Collabs,” the Boston-based sneaker label’s seemingly endless list of collaborators makes for a very good read.

Earlier this year, Carhartt WIP added its name to said list when it released a sought-after Made in USA 990v1 with NB, following months of speculation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, as we approach the backend of the year and the myriad of Fall/Winter collaborations begin to deliver Ls, Carhartt WIP is back for more with another 990v1, alongside a string of apparel and accessories.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Initially teased earlier this week by Carhartt WIP founder Edwin Faeh’s IG is anything to go by, the collection is built around the idea of the sculpture center, a composite of humble neighborhood gyms found across America.

New Balance 1 / 4

Realised with trophy-like motifs and collegiate-inspired typography, the collection – which is set to drop online on September 16 – arrives in a subtle concoction of dark blues and grays.

New Balance 1 / 3

Despite the many fans being disappointed with NB and Carhartt WIP's choice of 990 first time around, the pair have stuck to their guns for a second swing at the v1.

That being the case, if the 990v1 isn't your cup of tea, you can let Teddy Santis’ next round of footwear whet your 990-infused lips for now.