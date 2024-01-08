Sign up to never miss a drop
The New Balance 991 Never Looked So Delicioso

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The New Balance 991 series had a pretty good 2023 with solid colorways and collaborations. For the new year, the model is entering 2024, looking good as ever — or should I say, delicioso.

New Balance continues its Lunar New Year drops with a fresh pack of 991 sneakers rendered in calm, stylish colorways. First up, we have the New Balance 991 "Delicioso," which certainly lives up to its name.

Tasteful chocolate brown hues join beige shades on the upper, while a creamy base makes up the shoe's traditional thick sole.

The sneakers offers subtle hints of grey, including the famed "N" logo. Fans will notice New Balance's signature branding moments elsewhere on the sneaker.

The New Balance 991 "Delicioso" is accompanied by a "Pale Khaki" iteration, which is kind of like a flipped version of the brown 991 — the pale hue takes the primary color spot while the dark brown now serves as an accenting hue.

When it comes to cooking up good sneaker colorways, call New Balance the head chef. The Boston-based sneaker brand knows its way around the color wheel, and its footwear options are proof. Take the pink New Balance 1906 "Lunar New Year," for instance. Who knew the already nice techy pairs looked even better in pink? New Balance did.

The New Balance 991 sneakers are the latest in New Balance's Lunar New Year rollouts, advancing its celebrations and mastery of color. For those interested, the 991 sneakers are currently up for grabs at Capsule Toronto, with a New Balance launch probably not too far behind.

