New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Winter is coming, and New Balance has prepared some 991s for the season, which sees the footwear brand doing what it does best: giving us beautiful, simple sneakers.

There are only two sneakers in the New Balance 991 Made in U.K. winter pack, but the star is definitely the off-white pair, the M991WIN.

The white 991 sneakers present pleasing shades of off-white, black, and beige as well as sprinkles of New Balance grey here and there. It's almost like a reversed version of the JJJJound 991s (but these look better, in my opinion).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The winter-ready palette honestly puts the Flimby factory's craftsmanship on full display, revealing a tasteful material makeup. Moments of suede, nubuck, and ripstop overlap on the upper, while that familiar thick ABZORB-equipped sole brings some chunky flair down below. And that's all, folks.

A black M991WTR iteration will join the white New Balance 991s, both expected to release on December 7 on New Balance's website. Ah, yes, just in time for the holidays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The New Balance 991 recently got a new sibling. But the oldest remains rotation royalty, having enjoyed colorful spins by Palace, calm leather issues by Aimé Leon Dore, and noteworthy general release schemes.

An old saying goes, "There's beauty in simplicity." And no one makes simple 991s look so darn good quite New Balance.

