New Balance's 35th Anniversary 996s Go Ultra-Minimalist

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers
New Balance knows how to celebrate a sneaker anniversary. Be it a collaborative team-up or an in-line remix, basically every celebratory New Balance shoe is a banger, full stop.

The hits don't stop, either: as New Balance's iconic 996 turns 35 in 2023, the timeless trainer receives a couple stunningly minimalist colorways that make the most of its versatile silhouette.

Offered in classic New Balance grey or versatile navy, the 35th anniversary 996 sneaker's main feature is a throwback logo on the lateral side of the shoe's upper, which can be customized with a removable hangtag in matching suede.

Attach the dangling "N" logo to the laces and you've got a 3D branding accent that gently tweaks the shape of the 996. Remove it and you've got a slick, stylish New Balance runner that ranks up there with some of the all-time minimalist NB greats.

In fact, the 35th anniversary redesign more than a little recalls some of the tributary "Grey Day" packs released by New Balance over the past few years.

For instance, the 2021 "Grey Day" 574 shoe eschewed the upper branding entirely, whereas 2019's 997 sneaker swapped in a tiny, text-heavy logo.

All very good looks and all extremely wearable. A shame that New Balance doesn't offer more minimalist drops of its classic runners: we have a feeling that they'd be as popular as any collaborative shoe.

Instead, releasing July 28 in Japan (and possibly overseas) for ¥19,800 (about $140) apiece, New Balance's two 35th anniversary 996 sneakers are basically one of a kind. You only turn 35 once, remember.

The customizable hangtag is a nice detail but how about more shoes with the retro, embroidered branding? It's a nice change of pace and only serves to underscore how classic New Balance's signature sneakers truly are.

Otherwise, the 996 would've been left back in 1988 back with Milli Vanilli and Rain Man.

