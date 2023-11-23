Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Grinched 990s Actually Go Kinda Hard

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Christmas-inspired sneakers are, for the most part, exclusively trash.

Every so often, though, the chaotic festive season spits out an unexpected banger that, contrary to virtually every other tragically bad Christmassy release, actually goes kinda hard.

This season’s unforeseen heat comes courtesy of New Balance and DTLR who together are dropping a Grinch-inspired take on the former’s 990v4 silhouette that’s set to land on November 27.

The sneaker, while arriving in predominantly neon green, featured red accents at the laces and the toe box, with metallic silver pops can be found on the side of the sneaker and through the shoe’s epochal “N” logo.

Naturally, a Grinched take on any sneaker might sound kinda lame at first, but once you’ve drawn your eyes over the techy green and red upper of this New Balance 990v4, you, my friend, will have found yourself a bonafide Christmas classic.

However, there’s a catch. When these festive sneakers eventually drop exclusively at DTLR on November 27, they’ll only be available in youth sizes.

Which means, for most of us anyway, while New Balance might have dropped the first actually nice Xmas sneakers of the year, we won’t actually be able to wear them. There’s always next year, I suppose.

