KITH's Colorful adidas Sneakers Got that Summertime Feel

Hot on the heels of its TAG Heuer watch collaboration, KITH is back with a fresh batch of adidas sneakers, just in time for the summer season.

For the latest, KITH serves up some nice summery spins on classic adidas models, including adidas' current cool kids: the Samba, Gazelle Indoor, and even the Handball Spezial shoes. The latest KITH collection also offers up season-worthy takes on the adidas AS350, Handball Top, and Indoor Super sneakers, all pretty timeless shoes done up in equally timeless springtime colorways.

As far as constructions, KITH's adidas sneakers present what appears to be lush suede leather textures for their uppers (they're made of top-notch nubuck, to be specific). The creamy materials are also adorned by panels rendered in beautiful pastels like light purple, icy blues, and mint greens, collectively banding up for a rather colorful pack of adidas sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finally, KITH sprinkles gilded co-branding throughout each adidas sneaker, adding just a smidge of luxuriousness to the already premium builds. And...that's pretty much it, folks.

Kith 1 / 5

No chunked-up plaform shoes this collaborative go-around. Just pure adidas sneaker icons spun around the KITH way. Admittedly, KITH founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg knows how to deliver solid summer shoes as we all well know, demonstrated many times over with previous summer packs. And this latest summertime round-up simply keeps up the KITH hot drop streak.

For those in the market for summertime-ready adidas sneakers, KITH has you covered. The brand's adidas shoes land on May 13 on KITH's website and app. Fans can also catch the pastel sneakers in-store at Kith's retail spaces (yes, KITH Toronto included), assuming any are even left available to buy in-person. One can definitely dream, though.