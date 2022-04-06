The Triple Threat size? New Balance 550 Hits Stores This Weekend

Brand: size? x New Balance

Model: 550

Release Date: 8 April

Price: £110 (approx. $143)

Buy: Select size? stores

Editor's Notes: We just can't get enough of the New Balance 550, and honestly, it's a great time to be a fan of the low-top silhouette.

Sure, there's every chance that we could be in the midst of witnessing the Dunk-ification of the 550, but for now, Teddy Santis' team has failed to show us anything that would suggest that more options will be to the detriment of the sneaker.

Look at it this way – the price of Nike's Air Force 1 has gone the way of Cadbury's Dairy Milk Freddo, and Tik-Tok has declared Dunk Lows ("Panda," we see you) basic, so, if anything, the 550 is a much-needed filler for a gap in the market.

With plenty of options ALD-certified colorways available and plenty more on the horizon, size? has a triple-threat all of its own to break up the noise.

Exclusive to size?, this three-parter plays on the sneaker's vintage styling, blending it with a love of the outdoors. Each of the three iterations comes decorated in a neutral-toned palette, compiled of a mixed fabrication consisting of premium suede, CORDURA, and leather.

The first on sneaker on offer features an upper made up of brown and beige, while the second mixes brown and white-like grey, both atop a black sole unit. For the third and final pair, an all-grey upper sits comfortably on a vintage washed sole, with green detailing that mirrors the first pair.

Each of these sneakers is distinct from pairs we've seen previously, once again highlighting the eye for detail that's catapulted size? to the top of the game.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week