STAUD's New Balance XC-72 Collab Says "Surf's Up!"

Brand: STAUD x New Balance

Model: XC-72

Release Date: July 21

Price: $150

Buy: STAUD and New Balance's online stores

Editor’s Notes: STAUD and New Balance prepare to launch their fifth collaboration together, where the two prepare to hang loose (inserts hand gesture) for their Summer '22 linkup.

For this go-around, the LA-based label tackles New Balance's XC-72 sneaker model, infusing its latest sneaker collaboration with all the feels of a surfer doing what they love most: catching a wave (duh).

"We accentuated the vintage Southern California surf scene from the late 80's and early 90's, but with fresh details that bring more functionality to the pieces," states Sarah Staudinger, STAUD's co-founder.

Like its previous 574 and 57/40 collab, STAUD once again delivers a healthy dose of its vigorous color palette riffing on the SoCal vibe, dousing its XC-72 sneaker with pops of aquatic blue, light lavender, poppy red, and lemon yellow.

Not to mention, there's also an all-white XC-72 colorway up for grabs, ready to fill the empty spot for your essential white sneaker in your summer shoe rotation.

Beach-worthy apparel and accessories accompany the STAUD x New Balance XC-72 sneaker, reiterating STAUD's kink for bright hues while capturing the spirit of Cali's surf culture.

Colorful split-tone pieces emulate the essence of STAUD's influencer-fave Shoko dress. Meanwhile, details like protruding pockets and neoprene handbags nod to a surfer's uniform and handy surfboard wax, a starter pack for the sport's scene.

There's no stopping the big one, that is the STAUD and New Balance wave, which rolls in soon to deliver their collaborative XC-72 sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

I feel obliged to point that whether hanging loose or hanging ten, I doubt you'll need Beyoncé's "Drunk in Love" surfboard for this drop.

