Nike ACG's Making The Most Of Its Legendary Archive

Nike ACG is digging into its late '90s archives and bringing back a shoe that was considered the peak of trail performance footwear when it was first released.

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid, a rugged sneaker produced by the American label's outdoor-focused line, is slated for a re-release in February 2024 according to multiple reports — 25 years after it first hit shop shelves.

More than just mere rumors, Nike effectively confirmed the online speculation during its SNKRS 2024 showcase by teasing a sage-colored version of the shoe.

With a bulky shape that's distinctly '90s, the original shoe's design hasn't been tinkered with much for this re-release — likely because it still holds up as a practical outdoor shoe today.

Designed with a deep-ridged outsole and an internal stretch bootie overlayed by panels of rugged fabric, much of what you see on the original 1999 model is what you'd expect to see in contemporary outdoor sneakers.

Being teased in one of its original colorways (a combination of black, dark blue, and grey) the only big upgrade that can be seen at first glance is a chunky mesh that pokes out from behind tumbled leather paneling.

First launched in '80s, Nike ACG's commitment to making functional outdoor gear has led to it creating some pretty experimental stuff. The brand's archive continues to be referenced today and circulated on Instagram (with accounts like ACG Daily or ACG Archive building up considerable followings).

This is the latest in a string of releases for the brand that takes advantage of the vast archive at its hands, with the Air Torre Mid and Air Moc being notable drops of late. And if other online leaks are to be believed, there's more '90s hiking goodness set to arrive from Nike ACG.