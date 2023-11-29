Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike ACG's Making The Most Of Its Legendary Archive

in SneakersWords By Tom Barker

Nike ACG is digging into its late '90s archives and bringing back a shoe that was considered the peak of trail performance footwear when it was first released.

The Nike ACG Air Exploraid, a rugged sneaker produced by the American label's outdoor-focused line, is slated for a re-release in February 2024 according to multiple reports — 25 years after it first hit shop shelves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

More than just mere rumors, Nike effectively confirmed the online speculation during its SNKRS 2024 showcase by teasing a sage-colored version of the shoe.

With a bulky shape that's distinctly '90s, the original shoe's design hasn't been tinkered with much for this re-release — likely because it still holds up as a practical outdoor shoe today.

Designed with a deep-ridged outsole and an internal stretch bootie overlayed by panels of rugged fabric, much of what you see on the original 1999 model is what you'd expect to see in contemporary outdoor sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Being teased in one of its original colorways (a combination of black, dark blue, and grey) the only big upgrade that can be seen at first glance is a chunky mesh that pokes out from behind tumbled leather paneling.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First launched in '80s, Nike ACG's commitment to making functional outdoor gear has led to it creating some pretty experimental stuff. The brand's archive continues to be referenced today and circulated on Instagram (with accounts like ACG Daily or ACG Archive building up considerable followings).

This is the latest in a string of releases for the brand that takes advantage of the vast archive at its hands, with the Air Torre Mid and Air Moc being notable drops of late. And if other online leaks are to be believed, there's more '90s hiking goodness set to arrive from Nike ACG.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Haru Sweater
Séfr
$300
Image on Highsnobiety
URAINMI Rainier
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Wool Fringe Scarf
Acne Studios
$250
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Take a Hike: 10 Boots For Going Off Road
    • Style
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 18 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • hiking shoes
    These Hiking Sneakers Combine Style and Substance
    • Style
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Nike ACG Watercat+ Is Our Summer Sandal Selection
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Alphafly 3 super shoe has been given an official release date.
    Inside the Alphafly 3, Nike's Super-est Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • parka coat
    Invented In The Arctic, How The Parka Coat Became An Icon
    • Style
  • UNIQLO Shoulder Bag
    Luxury, Schmuxury: A $20 Bag Won the Year in Fashion, Data Reveals
    • Style
  • Nike ACG Air Exploraid
    Nike ACG's Making The Most Of Its Legendary Archive
    • Sneakers
  • Fear of God and adidas' FOG Athletics collection
    Fear of God's adidas Collection, Athletics, Has Finally Arrived
    • Style
  • Gucci x Barbour FW23
    Barbour & Gucci Made Deadstock Beautiful Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023