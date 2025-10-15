Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Pretty & Pink Moccasin Is Fully Flushed

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike is taking its Clarks Wallabee to pinked-out prep school. Now, to be clear, Clarks and the Swoosh haven't officially collaborated, but the Nike ACG Izy is essentially the sneaker house's version of a classic moccasin.

When it comes to the ever-expanding universe of hybrid shoes, Nike's ACG Izy is about as crossbred as it gets.

Similar to its Clarks' doppleganger, the ACG Izy sports a suede upper with a moccasin-style build and slightly squared-toe. Unlike the crepe rubber outsoles that are common in most moccasins, the ACG Izy wears a more rugged rubber outsole. This is a Nike sneaker after all.

The ACG Izy also has a zipper at the upper, which lends the shoe a more modern flair.

Instead of the standard beige and sand hues associated with traditional moccasins, the Nike ACG Izy is a pretty-in-pink stunner.

This rosy hue bolsters the sneaker's existing prep-tastic vibe. It also makes it a stunning addition to Nike's growing lineup of rosy sneakers like the bubblegum pink Air Max Muse and its cooler, sharper, younger sister, the Air Max Muse Ballet.

Available on the Nike website for $135, the ACG Izy also comes in a khaki colorway for those not ready to fully commit to a pinked-out semi-moccasin.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
