Bubblegum Pink Air Max Sneakers So Sweet You Can Almost Taste Them

One of Nike’s chunkiest sneakers, the Air Max Muse, looks like it fell into a vat of bubblegum.

The shoe’s new pink colorway transforms Nike’s already eye-catching stomper into a chewable soft-serve fantasy.

The Air Max Muse has always been a looker thanks to its oversized, sculptural, and unapologetically loud form. But this version just turns up the charm.

The all-pink build blends breathable mesh with molded synthetic overlays, adding texture and a subtle sheen across the upper.

Underneath, the exaggerated sole and bulbous heel air unit keep things technical, almost toy-like.

Following hits like “Metallic Oil Green” and the “Bruce Lee” drop, the latest Muse proves Nike isn’t afraid to have fun with its most maximal Air Max design.

The shoe lands somewhere between performance tech and pop-color absurdity, to create a sneaker built for the spotlight, not subtlety.

The Nike Air Max Muse “Pink Spell/Pink Glow” releases in Japan this October for around $135.

The chunkiest Air Max is going bubblegum. Chew on that.

