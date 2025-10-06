Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Bubblegum Pink Air Max Sneakers So Sweet You Can Almost Taste Them

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
One of Nike’s chunkiest sneakers, the Air Max Muse, looks like it fell into a vat of bubblegum.

The shoe’s new pink colorway transforms Nike’s already eye-catching stomper into a chewable soft-serve fantasy.

The Air Max Muse has always been a looker thanks to its oversized, sculptural, and unapologetically loud form. But this version just turns up the charm. 

The all-pink build blends breathable mesh with molded synthetic overlays, adding texture and a subtle sheen across the upper. 

Underneath, the exaggerated sole and bulbous heel air unit keep things technical, almost toy-like.

Following hits like “Metallic Oil Green” and the “Bruce Lee” drop, the latest Muse proves Nike isn’t afraid to have fun with its most maximal Air Max design

The shoe lands somewhere between performance tech and pop-color absurdity, to create a sneaker built for the spotlight, not subtlety.

The Nike Air Max Muse “Pink Spell/Pink Glow” releases in Japan this October for around $135.

The chunkiest Air Max is going bubblegum. Chew on that.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
