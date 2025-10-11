Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Luxe Leather Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Is Ready for Business

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Who better to make a business casual shoe than Nike? After all, Nike means big business when it comes to all of its sneakers.

Why should its loafers (or sneaker-loafers) be any different? 

shop nike

Specifically, the Nike Air Max Phenomena sneaker-loafer is a shining display of a Nike shoe meant for the office. The Swoosh, best known for sneakers keen to beat up courts, fields, and turf, has added the boardroom to its list of terrain jurisdictions.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Here we have a Nike sneaker-loafer built atop the enduring appeal of Nike's Air Max sneaker. The Phenomena loafer is a slip-on that looks equal parts sporty and corporate. It's simple, really.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The laceless upper of a leather loafer is layered on top of Nike's signature air units to create a sleek biz-cas sneaker and yet another hybrid Air Max shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike got really serious about its loafer game at the beginning of the year, churning out various mule and slip-on-style sneakers. Jordan Brand, in particular, has gotten quite busy with its beefed-up neon loafer

But now, Nike has released its most serious contender for Loafer of the Year in all-black leather, to boot. (Loafer of the Year is not a real award. But it should be.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available soon on the Nike website for $130, the new black leather Phenomena sneaker-loafer has been here before. In addition to this black colorway, the Phenomena loafer also comes in a beautiful wine hue that will likely age as well as its inspiring color.

But when it comes to real durability and charisma, you can't beat the simplicity of all-black leather. 

shop nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem
  • When a Seasoned Skater Remakes a 30-Year-Old Nike Air Max In His Image
  • A Sharp Shimmering Nike Air Max… Football Boot?
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Luxe Leather Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Is Ready for Business
  • The Phantom of the Jet Black Sneaker-Loafer
  • The Converse Boat Shoe Is a Splashy Stylistic Contradiction
  • Velvety, Vintage-Flavored Vans With a Dash of Parisian Luxury
  • A Garment so Good, You Should Buy It Breakfast
  • Press Play On Our New Music Roundup
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now