Nike's Luxe Leather Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Is Ready for Business

Who better to make a business casual shoe than Nike? After all, Nike means big business when it comes to all of its sneakers.

Why should its loafers (or sneaker-loafers) be any different?

Specifically, the Nike Air Max Phenomena sneaker-loafer is a shining display of a Nike shoe meant for the office. The Swoosh, best known for sneakers keen to beat up courts, fields, and turf, has added the boardroom to its list of terrain jurisdictions.

Here we have a Nike sneaker-loafer built atop the enduring appeal of Nike's Air Max sneaker. The Phenomena loafer is a slip-on that looks equal parts sporty and corporate. It's simple, really.

The laceless upper of a leather loafer is layered on top of Nike's signature air units to create a sleek biz-cas sneaker and yet another hybrid Air Max shoe.

Nike got really serious about its loafer game at the beginning of the year, churning out various mule and slip-on-style sneakers. Jordan Brand, in particular, has gotten quite busy with its beefed-up neon loafer.

But now, Nike has released its most serious contender for Loafer of the Year in all-black leather, to boot. (Loafer of the Year is not a real award. But it should be.)

Available soon on the Nike website for $130, the new black leather Phenomena sneaker-loafer has been here before. In addition to this black colorway, the Phenomena loafer also comes in a beautiful wine hue that will likely age as well as its inspiring color.

But when it comes to real durability and charisma, you can't beat the simplicity of all-black leather.

