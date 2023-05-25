Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Next Sandal Victim? The Air Adjust Force

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This article was first posted on April 21 and updated on May 25.

The Swoosh's quest to turn its kicks into summer shoes continues.

After the Air More Uptempo and Air Max 1, Nike has now transformed the good ole Air Adjust Force sneaker into a sandal-slash-slide.

Official images of the amalgamation surfaced recently, revealing a summer-ready shoe oozing the essence of the 90s basketball sneaker.

The Nike Air Adjust Force sandal boasts a padded upper and that familiar thick, rippled base as seen on the original sneaker versions — pairs of which AMBUSH took for a spin last year.

The sandals even arrive with the model's traditional branded FitWrap, which can be worn on the midfoot as supportive sandal straps or removed entirely for a slip-on vibe.

The shoes have me feeling the kombucha girl meme: wholly turned off on one hand but somewhat intrigued on the other. It certainly looks comfy, but something about the design has me conflicted, IDK. Maybe if I turn my head to the side and squint a little...

Anywho, the Air Adjust Force sandal is set to debut in two colorways: black with metallic purple and beige hints and a white pair with icy blue and silver accents.

There's no official word yet on when these creations will release — simply, just these officials' pics to enjoy...or not in the meantime. I'll let you decide.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
