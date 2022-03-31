Nike's New Air Force 1 Is Kitted With a Carabiner Swoosh

Nike's venerable Air Force 1 is getting a function-first makeover suitable for all kinds of outdoor activities.

These two Air Force 1 '07 PRM colorways, white and black, are each fitted with some seriously rad Swoosh-shaped carabiners, attached to the lateral side of each shoe by two built-in bungee cords stitched to the actual Swoosh.

Each carabiner can be cleverly opened on the side to allow the wearer to attach keys, trinkets, doodads, and other small bits.

ABC-MART 1 / 2

Frankly, I dunno if I'd trust any of my valuables to be safely stuck to my shoe, but it's still a cool detail.

Swooshed-shaped carabiners seem like the kind of thing that Nike would make a killing on as an individual accessory that one could buy but no dice.

Nike might've actually foreseen my criticism about the insecurity of the carabiner, actually, because these AF1s come with tiny stash pockets hidden in their tongues.

From the imagery, one can see that these little nooks can nearly store a full-sized tooth brush, which is pretty impressive.

Dime to dollar that they'll be used for tucking away some money, too.

This is par for the course for one of Nike's most popular sneakers, which has received its fair share of collaborative remixes over the past few weeks, from simple Swoosh swaps to tall one-offs

If brands like Stüssy have their say, the Air Force 1 Mid may soon challenge the classic AF1 Low but it's unlikely that the latter will ever really lose relevance.

With all these dynamic Nikes dropping these days, it's good to be rocking the Swoosh.

Especially if your Swoosh can also carry your house keys.