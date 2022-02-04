Who Knew? The Air Max 90 Golf is a Ronald McDonald Grail

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Max Golf "Picnic"

Release Date: 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: Anybody that browses Depop or lurks on Facebook pages like Wavey Garms in the UK will be all too familiar with the chase for fast food or supermarket uniform pieces for raves and festivals.

I've seen everything – Subway caps, UPS jackets, Royal Mail shirts, IKEA bucket hats. Some of these items fetch a nifty little price, yet, with the exception of Lidl's sneakers, I'm yet to see any fitting footwear. Until now.

McDonald's doesn't make sneakers, but if it did, I've no doubt it would look a little something like the Nike Air Max 90 Golf "Picnic."

As much as these look like a Ronald McDonald NikeiD creation, sadly, they're not. The gingham plaid overlays have been chosen in reference to picnic blankets, while ketchup and mustards packet graphics feature at the tongues.

Unlike a lot of general releases for the AM90, this pair is very rich in texture, with a gold-toned yellow woven fabrication filling the underlays, with definition offered by black leather Swooshes.

Over the years, the Air Max 90 has proven to be a favorite amongst players at the PGA Championship and US Open. As a result, the Swoosh gave rise to this Golf-specific iteration of the silhouette, which is markedly more streamlined than the original.

2022's iteration pays homage to Nike's annual family picnic, the first of which took place in 1972. Clearly, the colorways naming is a little on the nose, but hey, who doesn't want to throw out a blanket on a sunny day and get snackin'?

