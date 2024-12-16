Nike Just Served up the Most Scrumptious Air Force 1 of the Season

The Nike Air Force 1 Low can quite literally pull anything off, from clean white leather to a full crocskin remake by head Concrete Boy Lil Yachty. Add creamy makeovers to the AF1 heat list, too.

Just when you thought the classic couldn't get any better, Nike introduces a super delicious version of the Air Force 1 Low in a delicious "Pale Vanilla" colorway.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker gets bathed in tannish cream tones from the inside out. At the same time, the sneaker features incredibly stunning materials, including textured leather and hairy suede through the upper.

The results? This super textural and scrumptious take on the iconic Nike model.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

White sneakers are cool and classic, but cream sneakers are just...yum. The not-quite-white sneakers bring a pleasing time-worn aesthetic to the timeless models, making classic sneakers look even more, well, classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Solefly recently dished out beautiful coffee-flavored Jordans with a side of cream. adidas has those cream Stan Smith Lux sneakers, their most beautiful premium-made Stans yet. And how could I forget those New Balance 990v4s by Teddy Santis in that delightful "Macadamia Nut" flavor? Here's my answer: I didn't forget them.

Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Pale Vanilla" sneaker is currently available at atmos Tokyo. However, sneaker leakers say the Forces will see a wider release during Spring 2025, according to sneaker leakers.