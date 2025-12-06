Nike Just Sewed the AF1 a Luxe Suit Jacket

Nike’s smartest Air Force 1 shoes look like they were pieced together in a workshop, and the forty-year-old silhouette is better for it. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Hazel” stitches a quiet, tailored-looking spin onto one of the most recognizable sneakers on earth.

The shift lives entirely on the upper. The AF1 is usually at its cleanest in monochrome, most famously in white on white. Even the more premium pairs stick to a tonal formula.

“Dark Hazel” breaks that pattern with deep forest green and dark hazel brown panels, all cut from tumbled leather.

It’s the kind of leather you expect on a weekender bag, not a basketball shoe from 1982.

At this point, though, the AF1 hasn’t acted like a basketball shoe for a long time.

Nike has refit it as a dress shoe, rebuilt it with Italian craft, and armored it with Vibram and GORE-TEX. “Dark Hazel” fits right into that lineage.

Expected to land in 2026 for about $140 on Nike’s website, the stitched Swoosh reads more like tailoring than branding, closer to an exposed seam on a deconstructed suit jacket than a graphic. Even the tongue leans into that idea, letting stitches carry the story instead of loud color or oversized logos.

Another reminder that the Air Force 1 never really runs out of ideas. It stays familiar. It just keeps finding new ways to grow up.

