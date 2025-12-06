Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Just Sewed the AF1 a Luxe Suit Jacket

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 7

Nike’s smartest Air Force 1 shoes look like they were pieced together in a workshop, and the forty-year-old silhouette is better for it. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Hazel” stitches a quiet, tailored-looking spin onto one of the most recognizable sneakers on earth.

The shift lives entirely on the upper. The AF1 is usually at its cleanest in monochrome, most famously in white on white. Even the more premium pairs stick to a tonal formula.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“Dark Hazel” breaks that pattern with deep forest green and dark hazel brown panels, all cut from tumbled leather.

It’s the kind of leather you expect on a weekender bag, not a basketball shoe from 1982.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

At this point, though, the AF1 hasn’t acted like a basketball shoe for a long time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Nike has refit it as a dress shoe, rebuilt it with Italian craft, and armored it with Vibram and GORE-TEX. “Dark Hazel” fits right into that lineage.

Expected to land in 2026 for about $140 on Nike’s website, the stitched Swoosh reads more like tailoring than branding, closer to an exposed seam on a deconstructed suit jacket than a graphic. Even the tongue leans into that idea, letting stitches carry the story instead of loud color or oversized logos.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Another reminder that the Air Force 1 never really runs out of ideas. It stays familiar. It just keeps finding new ways to grow up.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • Nike Rebuilt Its Pegasus Shoe for Mud, Rain, Winter & Everything Else
  • Nike's "Butter Yellow" Air Max Is Deliciously Sweet
What To Read Next
  • Nike Just Sewed the AF1 a Luxe Suit Jacket
  • New Balance’s Exquisitely Earthy Dad Shoe Is Simply Too Good to Ignore
  • A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise
  • After the GAP Hoodie Comes the GAP Hat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now