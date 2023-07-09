Heard of P’s & Q’s? This AF1 Is on Its N’s & U’s

The Air Force 1 Low has seen many iterations and spins over the years — woven soles, see-through cutouts, loafer-ification. But this one here might be its boldiest and busiest rendition yet.

Introducing: the Nike Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory." The women's exclusive AF1 is quite eye-catching, to say the least, boasting a tan paint job topped with a distinct all-over print.

The busy pattern is actually a series of repeating U's and N's. Why those particular letters? No clue. Perhaps, it's a play on the whole "united" thing ([un]inted, IDK).

The pattern takes over the entire shoe, spanning the tongue, leather upper, and half the sole. Meanwhile, a buttery, print-free tan makes for a smooth finish on spots like the Swoosh and heel tab.

The same concept also blankets a pair of Air Max Plus and another Air Force 1 Low — but just a printed Swoosh for this AF1 — all part of a bigger collection that includes the graphic-heavy pair of Forces seen above.

Rounding off these heavily-patterned Air Force 1s, a simple "NU" and "United in Victory" messaging hits on the tongue and insole, while classic Nike branding manifests as gilded lace dubrae.

Feeling brave enough to pull off such a bold take? The Nike Air Force 1 Low "United in Victory" is expected to land on July 8 at Nike, followed by a July 12 release at atmos Tokyo. And FYI: those equally print-crazed Air Max Pluses and more quiet Forces will also be up for grabs.

Speaking of tan Forces, how about those rumored Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Lows, Nike?