There’s Another Off-White™ Air Force 1 Low on the Way? Looks Like It

Off-White™ x Nike fans, heads up: another Air Force 1 collab might be coming soon.

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 line continues growing, with a "Desert Tan" scheme rumored to join the collection before the year ends.

In what's claimed to be leaked looks, we see the Nike silhouette rendered a natural tonal scheme (like the Air Max 90 "Desert Ore" collab), topped with those unmistakable Virgil Abloh touches like the exposed stitching on the silver Swoosh, industrial tag hanging from the laces, and "Air" print on the midsole.

The latest also includes a see-through cutout on the foam tongue, a concept recently seen on the duo's green Brooklyn Forces and the Ghost Grey pairs (by the way, where are those grey AF1s?).

So, when are the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Desert Tan" sneakers releasing? According to rumors, we could see the earthy-colored shoes sometime later this year. The holidays, perhaps? It's no secret that Nike looks to save the good stuff — and our Ls — for the most wonderful time of the year.

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force collab has yet to shake its highly coveted status. Then again, will it ever?

Copping the collaborative shoe has become a matter of being in the right place and time matched with some luck, as Off-White™'s Forces typically arrive via shock drop and special access granted to those in specific locales.

We've seen quite a few over the years, from the MoMas to the MCAs to the Canary Yellows and now the Desert Tan. And apparently, Off-White™ and Nike are only just getting started with rumors of a new color dropping each year moving forward.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.