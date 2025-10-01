The Nike Air Force 1 Looks Best In Timbs Cosplay

A little-known piece of Nike lore: the ubiquitous Air Force 1 basketball sneaker was originally inspired by a little-known Nike hiking boot called the Approach. As by far Nike’s best-selling shoe, the Air Force 1 now makes its own history. But every so often, the AF1 circles back to its outdoorsy roots.

First launched in 2001, reissued in 2016, and now returning again, Nike's "Wheat" Air Force 1 is cut from soft flax-toned nubuck. It's a timeless tonal design that has an unmistakable similarity to Timberland’s classic six-inch waterproof boot.

Like Timberland’s boot, the latest Nike Air Force 1 sneaker features a gum rubber sole and thin laces that contrast against its meaty silhouette. And though the "Wheat" AF1 isn't nearly as waterproof as Timberland's signature boot, it's probably fairly puddle-resistant. Probably.

As always with the Air Force 1 Mid, the wheat nubuck edition arrives with its signature velcro strap, ostensibly offering hoopers extra stability and ankle support.

This isn’t Nike’s first time playing with Timberland-adjacent workwear motifs.

For decades, the sportswear giant released numerous "Flax" and "Wheat" variations of the Air Force 1 and, in 2021, it even collaborated with Supreme on an NY-inspired “Timberland” sneaker.

But this Fall, "Wheat"-toned Nike sneakers have been especially prevalent.

Alongside this mid-top sneaker, releasing on Nike’s website later this year for $145, there are also beautiful beige adventure-ready low-top AF1s equipped with heavy-duty laces, a frankly colossal pair of Timberland-coded Jordan 1 stompers, and even Nike SB skate shoes in that familiar brown suede fabrication.

But even with all these lovely earth-toned shoes, there’s one thing missing: an official Nike x Timberland collaboration. Until then, the Air Force 1's Timbs cosplay will have to suffice

