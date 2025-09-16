Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If Timberland Made Nike Air Force 1s...

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's iconic Air Force 1 Low is again in its workwear uniform for the fall season.

Keeping up what feels like a seasonal tradition, Nike has brought back its tough yet velvety-soft nubuck leather Air Force 1 sneakers.

Shop Nike

Nike's Forces naturally draw inspiration from rugged boots like Timberlands. The model's own "Flax" colorway even recaptures the essence of Timberland's "Wheat" 6-inch boots.

Also, like standard work boots, Nike's Air Force 1 sneakers feature classic, round, rugged shoelaces. They even have hexagonal eyelets inspired by hex nuts, which further play on the aesthetic.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike has put quite a few of its sneakers to "work" this season, giving models like the Air Monarch "dad shoe" and Air More Uptempo Low workwear-inspired makeovers. Nike even has a skate shoe with Timberland-level toughness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, Nike's Air Force 1 "Work Boot" (really, work boots in sneaker form) is back in the field, now available on the brand's website in the "Flax" colorway for $130.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The grind-approved Forces are expected to release in black and grey schemes as well.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Grungy Nike Air Force 1s Are Pure Dystopian Drip
  • Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
What To Read Next
  • The Future of Jordan Looks as Pretty as a Flower
  • If Timberland Made Nike Air Force 1s...
  • Watchmaking So Artful It’s in the Louvre
  • Stefon Diggs’ Steez Touches Down in UGG AW25
  • Glen Luchford Knows Cherry World Is a "Fun Suicide Mission" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • From Converse to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now