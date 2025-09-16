If Timberland Made Nike Air Force 1s...

Nike's iconic Air Force 1 Low is again in its workwear uniform for the fall season.

Keeping up what feels like a seasonal tradition, Nike has brought back its tough yet velvety-soft nubuck leather Air Force 1 sneakers.

Nike's Forces naturally draw inspiration from rugged boots like Timberlands. The model's own "Flax" colorway even recaptures the essence of Timberland's "Wheat" 6-inch boots.

Also, like standard work boots, Nike's Air Force 1 sneakers feature classic, round, rugged shoelaces. They even have hexagonal eyelets inspired by hex nuts, which further play on the aesthetic.

Nike has put quite a few of its sneakers to "work" this season, giving models like the Air Monarch "dad shoe" and Air More Uptempo Low workwear-inspired makeovers. Nike even has a skate shoe with Timberland-level toughness.

Now, Nike's Air Force 1 "Work Boot" (really, work boots in sneaker form) is back in the field, now available on the brand's website in the "Flax" colorway for $130.

The grind-approved Forces are expected to release in black and grey schemes as well.

