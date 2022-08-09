Nike Air Jordan 1 Union Lites are En Route

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC Grey"

Release Date: TBC

Price: TBC

Buy: TBC

Editor's Notes: It's official – Union has left its stamp on Nike. From its first drops to the quick-fire drops that have come and gone throughout the past 8 months, Union's design language, and the way in which it applies it to Swoosh silhouettes, is unmistakable, so much so that notes have been taken.

Since perfecting the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Dunk Low, and Cortez, Union has begun feeling synonymous with the Swoosh arsenal, and rightly so. Its risky taking approach to rebuilding the aesthetics of iconic silhouettes has ensured the strength of its relationship with Nike.

Eyeballing this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low, you'd be surprised to note that this pair is free of Union's hand; it isn't free of its influence, however.

At first glance, it's deadly clear that vintage styling is the aesthetic language that has been chosen to give the style life – from the yellow-washed midsoles, old-school color blocking, exposed sponge tongue, and retro palette.

Dubbed "UNC Grey," a deep grey tone sits at the heel, lace counter, and Swoosh, where a slight textural finish is applied. Below this portion sits a white base, emphasizing the deeper tones, including the "University Blue" toebox and outsole.

For the vintage elements, which include the tongue, laces, and midsole, a yellow-toned off-white wash has been applied, while touches of gold at the heel and tongue branding elements add finesse.

