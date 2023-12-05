Sign up to never miss a drop
Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

Trophy Room has another Jordan sneaker on the way. To quote Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Carl "CJ" Johnson, "Ah shit, here we go again."

The brand ran by Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son (yes, that Michael Jordan), is dropping an Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration, from the the looks of it.

First looks at Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low arrived on December 5, revealing a Chicago-esque spin on the low-top silhouette. The familiar melange of red, black, and white hues dress an upper comprised of various textures like leather, satin, and corduroy.

Gilded Jumpman Wings land on the heel while dual branding graces the insoles. And....that's about it, folk.

Initially, Trophy Room's Jordan 1 Low collab was rumored to release in December (instead, we got these early views). Now, the collaboration is said to drop on February 15, 2024, a few days before Michael Jordan's birthday.

Hopefully, the Air Jordan 1 Low collab is nothing like the release of its taller sibling (cough, the "Freeze Out" AJ1 Highs, cough).

Sneakerheads refuse to forget Trophy Room's Air Jordan 1 High collab from 2021, which saw a "frozen" take on the famed Chicago colorway released in a limited run of only 12,000 pairs.

An overwhelming demand for the shoes resulted in launch madness filled with website hiccups and raffle issues. Then, there was also the infamous backdoor drama where Marcus was accused of selling Trophy Room's shoes, or "backdooring," to resellers, further reducing the stock of the already-limited shoes.

With post-retail prices through the roof (they're still fetching for $1,000-plus to this day), several fans walked away with nothing but varied perceptions of Trophy Room. Still, that hasn't slowed folk from trying to cop its following sneakers collabs.

There have been releases in between since the Trophy Room 1s, like the brand's Air Jordan 7, but sneakerheads continue to remind us of the backdooring allegations. News of Trophy Room's Air Jordan 1 Low was met with the customary "sold out already" comments and forthcoming L predictions.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.

