Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Tie-Dye Nike Air Jordan 1 Drops In the US Today

Written by Fabian Gorsler in Selects
Nike
1 / 5

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 “Tie-Dye”

Key Features: The Nike Air Jordan 1 High gets the tie-dye treatment for the very first time. A black and white leather base gives way to aurora and black, tie-dye overlays.

Release Date: June 29 (United States), June 11 (Europe)

Price: $170

Buy: Nike and select retailers (see below)

Editor’s Notes: Nike’s iconic Air Jordan 1 has been released in every colorway imaginable over the past two years. That’s why it’s surprising that the silhouette has never had a tie-dye makeover — until now, that is. The blue and black tie-dye pattern on the leather overlays gives off a fun, carefree vibe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The women-exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 dropped on June 11 in Europe and will be released on June 29 in the US for $170.

Image on Highsnobiety
NikeAir Jordan 1 Retro High Tie Dye
$249
Buy at StockX

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • Union LA's Brilliant Hybrid Jordan Sneakers Are Pure Art
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now