The Tie-Dye Nike Air Jordan 1 Drops In the US Today

Brand: Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 “Tie-Dye”

Key Features: The Nike Air Jordan 1 High gets the tie-dye treatment for the very first time. A black and white leather base gives way to aurora and black, tie-dye overlays.

Release Date: June 29 (United States), June 11 (Europe)

Price: $170

Buy: Nike and select retailers (see below)

Editor’s Notes: Nike’s iconic Air Jordan 1 has been released in every colorway imaginable over the past two years. That’s why it’s surprising that the silhouette has never had a tie-dye makeover — until now, that is. The blue and black tie-dye pattern on the leather overlays gives off a fun, carefree vibe.

The women-exclusive Nike Air Jordan 1 dropped on June 11 in Europe and will be released on June 29 in the US for $170.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High Tie Dye $249 Buy at StockX

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.