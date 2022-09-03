How About a Quick Game of "Hide and Sneak" with the Air Jordan 3?

As far as classics go, you’d struggle to find a more favored sneaker within the Nike Air Jordan line-up than the Air Jordan 3 in its original colorways.

Adored across the decades, the silhouette did its time as somewhat of a cultural icon thanks to hip-hop stars the likes of Jay-Z and Curren$y throwing references to them within their lyrics. You know, “a pair of Jordan 3s tryna chase this cab.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Although I’ve never bought into the model, I can appreciate its minimalist sophistication - where many of the later Air Jordan models, particularly the 5s through to 8s, had their aesthetic boundaries pushed to create some of the most divisive, bold, and attention-demanding silhouettes of the era, the 3 remained largely modest.

Obviously, the most iconic and desirable element of the silhouette is its Elephant print, a finish deemed so popular that it found itself stretching across styles outside of the Jordan sphere, such as the Air Max 1.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While “Fire Red” and “Black Cement” are incredibly hard colorways to beat, Jordan Brand’s 2023 schedule certainly has an extremely strong contender on its hands.

Dubbed “Hide and Sneak,” this upcoming colorway as rendered by @zSneakerHeadz the silhouette at its absolute best by retaining a minimal approach to palette craft. As is standard, white leather fills the base while the Elephant print portions retain their traditional black-on-grey rendering. Alternating shades of light and dark grey fill the lace counters and heel, while a touch of vintage is applied to the midsole with an off-white tone.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If Twitter is anything to go by, the fan base is already getting excited about this pair’s arrival next year, and honestly, I’m inclined to indulge in their feelings.