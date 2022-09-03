Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

How About a Quick Game of "Hide and Sneak" with the Air Jordan 3?

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

As far as classics go, you’d struggle to find a more favored sneaker within the Nike Air Jordan line-up than the Air Jordan 3 in its original colorways.

Adored across the decades, the silhouette did its time as somewhat of a cultural icon thanks to hip-hop stars the likes of Jay-Z and Curren$y throwing references to them within their lyrics. You know, “a pair of Jordan 3s tryna chase this cab.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although I’ve never bought into the model, I can appreciate its minimalist sophistication - where many of the later Air Jordan models, particularly the 5s through to 8s, had their aesthetic boundaries pushed to create some of the most divisive, bold, and attention-demanding silhouettes of the era, the 3 remained largely modest.

Obviously, the most iconic and desirable element of the silhouette is its Elephant print, a finish deemed so popular that it found itself stretching across styles outside of the Jordan sphere, such as the Air Max 1.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

While “Fire Red” and “Black Cement” are incredibly hard colorways to beat, Jordan Brand’s 2023 schedule certainly has an extremely strong contender on its hands.

Dubbed “Hide and Sneak,” this upcoming colorway as rendered by @zSneakerHeadz the silhouette at its absolute best by retaining a minimal approach to palette craft. As is standard, white leather fills the base while the Elephant print portions retain their traditional black-on-grey rendering. Alternating shades of light and dark grey fill the lace counters and heel, while a touch of vintage is applied to the midsole with an off-white tone.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If Twitter is anything to go by, the fan base is already getting excited about this pair’s arrival next year, and honestly, I’m inclined to indulge in their feelings.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
adidasSean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels Superturf Multi
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosTea Dyed Logo Stamp T-Shirt Orange
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCotton Nylon Elastic Pants Navy
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Florals for Spring? In the Case of the Air Jordan 3, Pretty Groundbreaking
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Seven Years Later, Union LA's Incredible Jordan Sneakers Burst Back
  • The Great Air Jordan 3 Wears a Super Crisp Pair of "Lucky Shorts"
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now